- Olive Relish 16oz
Ing: Olives, celery, carrots, peppers, canola oil, vinegar, garlic, spices.$17.00
- Pickled Asparagus
Ing: Asparagus, water, vinegar, salt, garlic, spices.$20.00
- Martini Pickles 16oz
Ing: Tomatoes, water, vinegar, salt, spices, garlic, hot peppers.$20.00
- Dill Pickles$13.00
- Mexican Jardinere 16oz$15.00
- Chicago Red Hots 32oz
Ing: Red serrano peppers, vinegar, water, salt, garlic, oregano$15.00
- Relish Rings
Ing: Hungarian Peppers, vinegar, sugar.$20.00
- Spicy Dill Pickles$15.00
Sauces
- Spicy Peanut Sauce 8oz
Ing: Peanuts, soy sauce, cider vinegar, sugar, vegetable oil, sesame oil, molasses, white pepper, chili flakes, salt.$13.00
- Due Colore Tomatoes 32oz
Ing: Tomatoes, sugar, salt, lemon juice.$15.00
- Chocolate Bourbon Sauce 8oz
Ing: Chocolate, cream, sugar, butter, bourbon, corn syrup, water, salt, vanilla.$11.00
- Salted Caramel Rum Sauce 8oz
Ing: Cream, sugar, butter, corn syrup, water, rum, salt, vanilla.$11.00
- Mary's Morning Remedy Tomato Juice 32 oz
Ing: Tomatoes, jalapenos, worchestershire sauce, pickle juice, lemon juice, spices, salt, pepper.$20.00
- Mary's Morning Remedy Tomato Juice 16 oz
Ing: Tomatoes, jalapenos, worchestershire sauce, pickle juice, lemon juice, spices, salt, pepper.$12.00
- Chipotle Barbeque Sauce 16oz
Ing: Tomatoes, vinegar, corn syrup, smoked jalapenos, molasses, salt, worcestershire sauce, spices.$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Jellies/Jams/Spreads
- Raspberry Jam 8oz
Ing: Raspberries, sugar, pectin.$10.00
- Strawberry Rhubarb 8oz
Ing: Strawberries, sugar, rhubarb, pectin, lemon juice.$10.00
- Tart Cherry Jam 14oz
Ing: Cherries, sugar, pectin.$12.00
- Strawberry Jam 14oz
Ing: Strawberries, sugar, pectin, lemon juice, lemon zest.$12.00
- Michigan Red Peach 8oz
Ing: Red Haven Peaches, sugar, pectin, lemon juice.$10.00
- Tomato Basil Sauce 16oz
Ing: Tomatoes, onions, garlic, olive oil, basil, salt, pepper.$18.00
- Peanut Butter-Smooth 16oz
Ing: Dry roasted (unblanched) peanuts with skins, salt.$11.50
- Seedless Raspberry Jam 8oz
Ing: Raspberries, sugar, pectin.$11.00
- Dark Cherry Ginger Jam 8oz
Ing: Dark sweet cherries, sugar, lemon juice, ginger, pectin.$10.00
- Tart Cherry Jam 8oz
Ing: Cherries, sugar, pectin.$10.00
- Spicy Trio Tower-3oz
$25.00
- Strawberry Rhubarb 16oz
Ing: Strawberries, sugar, rhubarb, pectin, lemon juice.$15.00
- Strawberry Jam 8oz
Ing: Strawberries, sugar, pectin, lemon juice, lemon zest.$10.00
- Peanut Butter-Crunchy 16oz
Ing: Dry roasted peanuts, (unblanched) with skins, salt.$11.50
- Seedless Strawberry Spread 8oz
Ing: Strawberries, sugar, pectin, lemon juice.$11.00
- Seedless Blackberry Jam 14oz
Ing: Blackberries, sugar, pectin.$13.00
- Habanero Apricot Jam 14oz
Ing: Apricots, sugar, habanero peppers, lemon juice, pectin.$13.00
- Blackberry Jam 8oz
Ing: Blackberries, sugar, pectin.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Mixed Berry Jam 8oz
Ing: Sugar, strawberries, blueberries, black berries, red raspberries, orange, pectin, spices.$10.00
- Blueberry Jam 14oz
Ing: Sugar, blueberries, pectin, lemon, spices.$12.00
- Peach Jam 8oz
Ing: Sugar, peaches, oranges, lemons, fresh ginger, pectin, spices.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Seedless Strawberry Jam 14oz
Ing: Strawberry puree, sugar, pectin, lemon juice.$13.00
- Blueberry Jalapeno 8oz
Ing: Sugar, blueberries, jalapeño, cilantro, pectin, lime, spices.$10.00
- Michigan Grape Jelly 8oz
Ing: Sugar, grape juice, pectin.$9.00
- Apricot Jam 8oz
Ing: Apricots, sugar, pectin, lemon juice.$10.00
- Mixed Berry Jam 14oz
Ing: Sugar, strawberries, blueberries, black berries, red raspberries, orange, pectin, spices.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Blackberry Jam 14oz
Ing: Blackberries, sugar, pectin.$12.00
- Blueberry Jam 8oz
Ing: Sugar, blueberries, pectin, lemon, spices.$10.00
- Dutch Apple Pie Jam 8oz
Ing: Sugar, apples, raisins, pectin, lemon juice, spices.$10.00
- Apricot Jam 14oz
Ing: Apricots, sugar, pectin, lemon juice.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tea Time Blackberry 8oz
Ing: Blackberries, sugar, pectin, earl grey tea.$10.00
- Michigan Grape Jelly 14oz
Ing: Sugar, grape juice, pectin.$11.00
- Seedless Blackberry Jam 8oz
Ing: Blackberries, sugar, pectin.$11.00
- Strawberry Margherita Jam 14oz
Ing: Sugar, strawberries, lime juice, tequila, triple sec, lime zest, pectin.$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Jalapeno Jam 14oz
Ing: Sugar, jalapeños, vinegar, pectin.$12.00
- Mixed Berry Jam 16oz.
Ing: Sugar, strawberries, blueberries, black berries, red raspberries, orange, pectin, spices.$15.00
- Dutch Apple Pie Jam 14oz
Ing: Sugar, apples, raisins, pectin, lemon juice, spices.$12.00
- Basil Lime Jelly 8oz
Ing: Basil reduction (water-basil), sugar, pectin, lime.$10.00
- Chipotle Peach 8oz
Ing: Red haven peaches, sugar, onions, smoked chilis, pectin, vinegar, salt.$11.00
- Pickled Asparagus Bites
Ing: Asparagus, vinegar, salt, garlic, spices.$15.00
- Strawberry Margherita Jam 8oz
Ing: Sugar, strawberries, lime juice, tequila, triple sec, lime zest, pectin.$11.00
- Blueberry Jalapeno 14oz
Ing: Sugar, blueberries, jalapeño, cilantro, pectin, lime, spices.$12.00
- Spiked Cider Jelly 8 oz
Ing: Hard Cider, sugar, pectin cinnamon, clove, allspice, orange zest.$10.00
- Michigan Grape Jelly 16oz
Ing: Sugar, grape juice, pectin.$15.00
- Cranberry Sauce 14oz
Ing: Cranberries, oranges, brown sugar, cider vinegar, onions, cinnamon.$10.95
- Michigan Red Peach 16 oz.
Michigan Red Haven Peaches. We leave the skins to give a lovely rose colored jam.$16.00
Spices
- Righteous Rib Rub-RRR
Ing: Spices, garlic, onion, cayenne, salt.$9.00
- Herbs de Three Oaks
Ing: A proprietory blend of herbs and spices that are especially yummy with eggs and fish. (contains, garlic, lavendar, and chilies) ENJOY!$10.00
- Southwest Spice Blend
Ing: Assorted spices, garlic, onion, jalapeno, salt.$8.00
- Gourmet Pepper Blend$12.00
Misc
Catering Online Menu
MAINS
- BUILD YOUR OWN SANDWICH KIT
Choose your flavor and bread below. Sandwich options: Colleen's Classic Egg salad (pint serves 2) Chicken pesto salad (pint serves 2) Mediterranean Tuna salad: Skipjack Tuna, artichokes, tomatoes, celery, capers and balsamic. (pint serves 2)$2.00
- DELI SANDWICH PLATTER (SERVES 6 - 8)
Served with house-made potato crisps. (Need this item sooner? Platters can also be ordered and picked up the same day by clicking the food menus tab on our website). Includes: Muffalatta- German salami, ham, lettuce, tomato, provolone & house-made olive relish. Smokey Tom- smoked turkey breast, smoked mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, mayo & mustard. Spicy Salami- German salami, lettuce, tomato, provolone, pepperoncinis, house-made vinaigrette. VEGAN/VEGGIE OPTION UPON REQUEST: Marinated Veggie Sandwich - sourdough or multigrain with Froehlich's Hummus, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, kale, and house-made Vinaigrette. If you would like to replace some of the meat sandwiches for veggie ones, please specify how many you would like in the box below.$35.00
- DELI SANDWICH PLATTER (SERVES 10 - 12)
Served with house-made potato crisps. Includes: Muffalatta- German salami, ham, lettuce, tomato, provolone & house-made olive relish. Smokey Tom- smoked turkey breast, smoked mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, mayo & mustard. Spicy Salami- German salami, lettuce, tomato, provolone, pepperoncinis, house-made vinaigrette. VEGAN/VEGGIE OPTION UPON REQUEST: Marinated Veggie Sandwich - sourdough or multigrain with Froehlich's Hummus, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, kale, and house-made Vinaigrette. If you would like to replace some of the meat sandwiches for veggie ones, please specify how many you would like in the box below.$70.00
- CHICKEN STIR FRY
Sliced chicken breast marinated in Froehlich's Amazing Marinade (sesame, soy, ginger & garlic) with a medley of classic stir fry veggies. Add house salad with apple cider vinaigrette and garlic bread to make it a meal! Requires reheating. (Meal serves 2)$15.00
- MACARONI AND CHEESE
Oh-so rich and creamy. Requires reheating. 2 Lbs (Serves 4 as a side, 2 as a meal). Vegetarian$14.00
- CHIPOTLE MAC N CHEESE
Our classic, jacked up with the smoky heat of chipotle. Add house salad with apple cider vinaigrette and garlic bread to make it a meal! Requires reheating. (Meal serves 2) Vegetarian$14.00
- VERY GOUDA MAC N CHEESE
Perfect amount of Gouda makes this one extra yummy. The smokiness of the gouda is another layer of flavor in this classic. Macaroni, cheddar cheese, gouda cheese, milk, onions & spices. Serve as a side dish or add house salad with apple cider vinaigrette and garlic bread to make it a meal! Requires reheating. (Meal serves 2) Vegetarian$14.00
- SWEET POTATO & BLACK BEAN ENCHILADAS
A mix of sweet potato, corn, black beans, peppers, onions and cheese rolled in a corn tortilla topped with our house-made enchilada sauce baked to perfection. Add house salad with apple cider vinaigrette to make it a meal! Requires reheating. (Meal serves 2) Vegetarian$11.00
- SHREDDED PORK ENCHILADAS
A mix of shredded pork, corn, black beans, peppers, onions and chihuahua cheese rolled in a flour tortilla topped with our house-made enchilada sauce baked to perfection. Add house salad with apple cider vinaigrette to make it a meal! Requires reheating. (Meal serves 2)$11.00
- STUFFED PEPPERS
Ground chuck, leeks, rice tomato sauce, provolone and mozzarella cheese. Add house salad with apple cider vinaigrette and garlic bread to make it a meal! Requires reheating. (Meal serves 2)$15.00
- SAUSAGE PASTA IL FORNO
Penne pasta, pork sausage, tomato, onion, roasted artichokes, sun dried tomatoes, wine, capers provolone cheese and garlic. Add house salad with apple cider vinaigrette and garlic bread to make it a meal! Requires reheating. (Meal serves 2)$15.00
- VEGGIE PASTA IL FORNO
Penne pasta, tomato, onion, roasted artichokes, sun dried tomatoes, wine, capers provolone cheese and garlic. Add house salad with apple cider vinaigrette and garlic bread to make it a meal! Requires reheating. (Meal serves 2) Vegetarian$13.00
- SPAGHETTI PIE
Everything you love about lasagna in a crispy spaghetti crust. Meaty sauce and cheesy goodness. Add house salad with apple cider vinaigrette and garlic bread to make it a meal! Requires reheating. (Meal serves 4)$18.00
- CHICKEN POT PIE
Chicken, celery, carrots, squash, green beans and onions enveloped in Froehlich’s own flaky pie crust. Add house salad with apple cider vinaigrette and garlic bread to make it a meal! Requires reheating. (Meal serves 2)$12.00
- SHRIMP ÉTOUFFÉE
A classic new Orleans dish with tomato, Cajun mirepoix and shrimp over rice. Add house salad with apple cider vinaigrette and garlic bread to make it a meal! Requires reheating. (Meal serves 2)$20.00
- LEMON PEPPER SHRIMP WITH VEGETABLES & RICE
A tasty combo of Sautéed shrimp, edamame, heirloom tomatoes, seasonal veggies, lemon, cracked pepper,. Add house salad with apple cider vinaigrette and garlic bread to make it a meal! Requires reheating. (Meal serves 2)$15.00
CELEBRATORY CAKES
- OMG! CHOCOLATE CAKE
Moist chocolate cake with chocolate ganache, chocolate mousse and a dark chocolate mirror glaze. 10am Eastern is our earliest pick-up time for cakes.$40.00
- CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY CAKE
Moist chocolate cake with raspberry ganache, chocolate mousse and a raspberry red mirror glaze. 10am Eastern is our earliest pick-up time for cakes.$40.00
- STRAWBERRY MOUSSE CAKE
Moist vanilla cake with strawberry mousse and strawberry red mirror glaze. 10am Eastern is our earliest pick-up time for cakes.$40.00
- STRAWBERRIES & CREAM CAKE
Moist vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream or whipped cream and fresh strawberries. 10am Eastern is our earliest pick-up time for cakes.$45.00
- MIXED BERRIES & CREAM CAKE
Moist vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream or whipped cream and fresh assorted berries. 10am Eastern is our earliest pick-up time for cakes.$40.00
- VANILLA OR CHOCOLATE BUTTERCREAM CAKE
Vanilla cake with vanilla or chocolate buttercream or chocolate cake with vanilla or chocolate buttercream. 10am Eastern is our earliest pick-up time for cakes.$35.00
FRESH PIES
BREAKFAST
- BAKERY BRUNCH (SERVES 6 - 8)
One full quiche (Ham & Cheddar OR Broccoli & Cheddar), 6 mini pastries, 6 mini bagels with cream cheese and 2 Lbs of seasonal fruit salad. Quiche requires reheating.$48.00
- WHOLE QUICHE
Made fresh from scratch in our bakery. Ham & Cheddar or Broccoli & Cheddar available. Requires reheating. (Serves 4- 6)$23.00
- FROEHLICH'S FAMOUS BAGELS (6)
Dare we say they rival New York bagels? Oh, we absolutely do!$12.00
- MINI PASTRY FLIGHT (12)
Includes assorted sweet mini pastries$18.00
- FRESH SEASONAL FRUIT CUP
Mixed fresh fruit (serves 1 -2)$6.00
- RUSTIC PEASANT LOAF$6.00
- STRAWBERRY RHUBARB JAM (8OZ)
This sweet and tart spread is our most popular jam!$8.25
- APRICOT JAM (8 OZ)
Sweet and rich with fresh apricot flavor.$8.25
- TART CHERRY JAM (8 OZ)
Made with Michigan Montmorency cherries.$8.95
- FRESH HOUSE-ROASTED COFFEE (12OZ)
This full bodied, robust, medium roast is roasted right here, in house, every week! Requires brewing. Available in whole bean or ground.$15.00
- ORANGE JUICE
Simply Orange (52 oz)$8.00
- BLOODY MARY KIT
375 ML bottle of Tito's vodka with a 32 oz jar of Froehlich's House-made Bloody Mary Mix. (Makes 6)$30.00
- MIMOSA KIT
750 ml La Marca prosecco with one bottle of orange juice. (Makes 6)$25.00
- BELLINI KIT
Includes 750 ml bottle of la Marca Prosecco and peach nectar$25.00
SOUPS/SALADS Quarts
- SPLIT PEA SOUP (QUART)
Hearty, thick and delicious. One of our all-time best sellers! Vegan · Vegetarian$10.50
- HARVEST SOUP (QUART)
Tomatoes, butternut squash, cabbage, onions and garlic with juuuust a dash of Tabasco Vegan · Vegetarian$10.50
- TOMATO & WHITE BEAN SOUP (QUART)
Tomatoes, white beans, onions, garlic and spinach. Soup requires reheating. Vegan · Vegetarian$10.50
- BEEFY CHILI (QUART)
Made with ground chuck, kidney beans, jalapenos, bell pepper, onions and garlic, this is a stick-to-your-ribs, cold-weather must. Chili requires reheating.$12.50
- HOUSE SALAD
Mixed greens, carrots and baby Heirloom tomatoes with apple cider vinaigrette. Vegetarian$5.00
- ALL MIXED UP SALAD (SERVES 2)
A complete meal in a salad! Perfect for veggie lovers and vegetarians alike. Mixed greens, chick peas, cucumbers, celery, artichokes, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, feta cheese, croutons, oil and red wine basil vinaigrette. (serves 2) Vegetarian$15.00
APPS & SIDES
- PARTY SNACKIN' KIT
The perfect nosh for any occasion! Serves 12 -15. Items are also available ala carte for in-store purchase in our deli. The kit includes: 18 Deviled Egg halves Olive Relish Spread Our famous Olive Relish whipped with cream cheese. (7.5 oz) Triple Pepper Relish Spread Our most popular spread. Cream cheese whipped with our sweet and tangy Triple Pepper Relish. (7.5 oz) Everything Crackers Froehlich's Bagel Chips$45.00
- FLATBREAD CHARCUTERIE KIT* (SERVES 12 - 15)
Look like a culinary superhero at your next party! The kit features our fresh-baked Rosemary Flatbread, sopresatta, calabrese and pepper salamis, eggplant tapanade, French cocktail olives, country mixed olives, Herbs de Three Oaks-seasoned Wisconsin cheese curds, pimento cheese, cranberries, apricots, camembert and manchego cheeses. *Kit includes all ingredients but requires assembly* *Some ingredients may be substituted with similar items based on availability.$75.00
- DEVILED EGGS (6)
The classic crowd pleaser (1/2 dozen)$11.50
- GRANDMA'S POTATO SALAD
Classic potato salad just like grandmas (1 Lb) Vegetarian$7.95
- GRILLED JALAPEÑO SPREAD
Made with cream cheese, cheddar cheese, grilled jalapenos and roasted garlic (7 oz) Vegetarian$8.25
- OLIVE RELISH SPREAD
Our famous Olive Relish whipped with cream cheese. (7.5 oz) Vegetarian$7.00
- PIMENTO CHEESE SPREAD
Cheddar cheese, mayo, roasted red peppers, Dijon mustard and Tabasco. (7 oz) Vegetarian$8.50
- TRIPLE PEPPER RELISH SPREAD
Our most popular spread. Cream cheese whipped with our sweet and tangy Triple Pepper Relish. (7.5 oz)$7.00
- FROEHLICH'S SNACKIN' KIT
Includes house-made Trail Mix, Froehlich's Bagel Chips and your choice of Colleen's Olive Relish Spread (our famous Olive Relish whipped with cream cheese), Pimento Cheese spread or Triple Pepper Relish spread (triple pepper relish whipped with cream cheese).$19.00
- FRENCH COCKTAIL OLIVE MIX (HALF PINT)
Olive medley with lupini beans and red peppers. Vegan · Vegetarian$8.50
WINE AND SPIRITS
- MIMOSA KIT
750 ml La Marca prosecco with one bottle of orange juice. (Makes 6)$25.00
- BELLINI KIT
Includes 750 ml bottle of la Marca Prosecco and peach nectar$25.00
- BLOODY MARY KIT
375 ML bottle of Tito's vodka with a 32 oz jar of Froehlich's House-made Bloody Mary Mix. (Makes 6)$30.00
- FOUR VINES ‘THE KINKER’ CABERNET SAUVIGNON, CALIFORNIA$19.00
- RENECAR PUNTO FINAL MALBEC, ARGENTINA$13.00
- ROW 11 PINOT NOIR, CALIFORNIA$19.00
- BIELER ROSÉ, FRANCE$14.00
- A TO Z CHARDONNAY, OREGON$15.00
- ELENA WALCH PINOT GRIGIO, ITALY$18.00
- LA MARCA PROSECCO, ITALY$16.00
- VEUVE CLIQUOT CHAMPAGNE, FRANCE$68.00
WEDDING & CORPORATE GIFTS
- FROEHLICH'S HOUSE-ROASTED COFFEE GIFT BAGS
The same coffee we serve our guests every day! 8oz of ground OR whole bean coffee roasted fresh per each order. Makes great wedding favors, party keepsakes and corporate gifts.$275.00
- MINI KEEPSAKE JAM
3 oz small batch, house-made jams with custom labels. Flavors vary by season.$125.00
Deli Online Menu
Deli Sandwiches
- Muffalatta Sandwich$10.00
- Smokey Tom
Smoked turkey breast, smoked mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, mayo and mustard.$10.00
- Spicy Salami
German salami, lettuce, tomato, provolone, pepperoncini and house-made vinaigrette.$10.00
- Mediterranean Tuna$9.95
- Midwest Ham Wrap
Artisan ham, apples, cheddar cheese, lettuce, mayo and house-made apple mustard.$10.00
- Sasha Special
Turkey, Swiss, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato and house-made olive relish.$10.00
- Ambers Panini
Turkey, salami, provolone and tomato on grilled peasant bread$12.00
- El Cubano
Ham and bacon, provolone, and pickles grilled on sandwich roll and served with Pickle au jou.$10.00
- Panini
Meat and cheese on house peasant bread grilled to order$11.00
- Meghans Spicy Veggie Wrap
Lettuce, kale, avocado, Marrakesh-roasted chickpeas, carrots, tomato, pepperoncinis, our house-made hummus, and Caesar vinaigrette.$10.00
- Southern Turkey Bagel Sandwich
Artisan turkey, house-made pimento cheese spread, lettuce, tomato and pickle on a fresh-baked toasted bagel.$10.00
- Kids Pinwheel
Turkey, cheddar and mayo rolled in a whole wheat wrap served with carrots and celery$5.00
- Small Sandwich Platter (serves 6-8 )
Muffalatta, Smokey Tom, Spicy Salami sandwiches and house-made spicy potato crisps$35.00
- Large Sandwich Platter (serves 10-12)
Muffalatta, Smokey Tom, Spicy Salami and house-made spicy potato crisps$70.00
Deli Beverages
Deli Sides
Strawberry Rhubarb 16oz
