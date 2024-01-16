KITCHEN & PANTRY
KITCHEN & PANTRY RESTAURANT
The same Froehlich’s you’ve known and loved for over 30 years in a newly renovated space! Enjoy lunch and dinner dishes created by Colleen in a full service bar and restaurant and shop your favorite jams, jellies and preserves. Need a nightcap? Grab your favorite elixir at the beverage boutique on your way out! Froehlich's Kitchen & Pantry is your destination for everything fun, fresh, and made in Three Oaks.
(269) 756-6002
FROEHLICH'S DELI
19 North Elm Street
On your choice of Fresh-Baked: Sourdough or Multi-Grain bread, Whole Grain Wrap or lettuce wrap.
UNIQUE GIFTS AND TREASURES
Froehlich's Market has something for everyone. Especially that particular someone who has everything. Choose from thousands of artistic yet functional service wares and kitschy home décor to specialized candies and snacks you won't find anywhere else.
WE'VE GOT YOUR PARTY NEEDS COVERED.
Find your favorite alcohol including craft beers, wines, and spirits in the Beverage Boutique located in Froehlich's Kitchen and Pantry. You'll also find our fresh house-roasted coffee here, along with teas, mixers, and more. You can browse your local favorites as well as unique beverages from all over the country, and the world! Alcohol and non-alcohol drinkers alike can find their preferred elixir at Froehlich’s. Discover fun gift items, quirky kitchenware, artisan snacks, and all around distinctive items in this one-stop shop and party store. The Beverage Boutique is not your average shopping experience!
