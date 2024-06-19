All-Inclusive Events
We uniquely offer all-inclusive events,
from the room to the silverware and food, we've got you covered.
A Peak inside
Breathtaking floor to ceiling windows, refinished hardwood floors, handmade farm tables, gold chiavari chairs, 8' tall chandelier, built-in custom bar, exposed brick and wood beams & private rooms for your bridal party.
About
The building started out as part of the Featherbone Corset Factory, built in the 1910. The entire space was lined with sewing machines where seamstresses sewed ruffles onto the tops of corsets. After the factory closed, the building became Hunerjager Department Store then a pharmacy with a dime store out front. Now, 19 North is a gorgeous 11,000 sq ft venue located above Froehlich's charming Kitchen & Pantry restaurant. With the original wood floors and over 800 tin ceiling tiles still intact and beautifully restored, this space embodies a rustic opulence that offers couples the feel of a big city event in a quaint village. At the top of the grand staircase in the all-glass foyer, guests will find a tall corridor, flanked by two sets of massive, 12 foot turn-of-the-century doors, leading to a grand ballroom, complete with a show-stopping chandelier.
Capacity: 350
Catering
With 30 plus years of experience, Colleen Froehlich leads the award-winning catering team for all events. From appetizers to decadent sweet treats, all food is made in-house with fresh ingredients farmed locally in Southwest Michigan. Right by her side is pastry chef, Drew Logan, who will make you one-of-a-kind desserts that will WOW! your guests.
It's your big day - Froehlich's has you covered.
CONTACT US
We are happy to schedule tours of the space or answer any questions you may have regarding dates and availability.
269-756-6002