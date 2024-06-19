Catering

With 30 plus years of experience, Colleen Froehlich leads the award-winning catering team for all events. From appetizers to decadent sweet treats, all food is made in-house with fresh ingredients farmed locally in Southwest Michigan. Right by her side is pastry chef, Drew Logan, who will make you one-of-a-kind desserts that will WOW! your guests.





It's your big day - Froehlich's has you covered.