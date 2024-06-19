FUN STARTS HERE!

Sweet on Elm, the newest addition to the Froehlich's family, is a fun and colorful joint that features hand-dipped ice cream from several different local creameries, nostalgic candies hand-selected by Colleen herself, gourmet fudge made in small batches, decadent chocolates from a family-run company, and more! For those of you who want quality service, delicious tasting treats, and most of all, to have some FUN, we made this place for you!







