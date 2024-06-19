Sweet On Elm
FUN STARTS HERE!
Sweet on Elm, the newest addition to the Froehlich's family, is a fun and colorful joint that features hand-dipped ice cream from several different local creameries, nostalgic candies hand-selected by Colleen herself, gourmet fudge made in small batches, decadent chocolates from a family-run company, and more! For those of you who want quality service, delicious tasting treats, and most of all, to have some FUN, we made this place for you!
HOURS
Sunday: 12-8
Monday: 12-8
Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday: Closed
Thursday: 12-8
Friday: 12-10
Saturday: 12-10