Located right in the heart of downtown Three Oaks, welcome to the Artist Skylight Retreat! This two bedroom, one full bath apartment is the perfect getaway for a couple or small family. The newly updated apartment has lots of light and is close to everything. The gourmet in your group will love the fully stocked kitchen or, cook outdoors with the gas grill. One bedroom comes with a king bed and the other with a queen. Two night minimum for summer bookings. Reserve the space today!











