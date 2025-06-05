Served with house-made potato crisps. (Need this item sooner? Platters can also be ordered and picked up the same day by clicking the food menus tab on our website). Includes: Muffalatta- German salami, ham, lettuce, tomato, provolone & house-made olive relish. Smokey Tom- smoked turkey breast, smoked mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, mayo & mustard. Spicy Salami- German salami, lettuce, tomato, provolone, pepperoncinis, house-made vinaigrette. VEGAN/VEGGIE OPTION UPON REQUEST: Marinated Veggie Sandwich - sourdough or multigrain with Froehlich's Hummus, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, kale, and house-made Vinaigrette. If you would like to replace some of the meat sandwiches for veggie ones, please specify how many you would like in the box below.