Finca El Chango
Our house roast, medium/dark.$16.00
Froehlich's Bakery Dark
our bakery espresso roast, very dark.$16.00OUT OF STOCK
Decaf- La Serrania
Our delicious decaf roast that has the taste of regular caffeinated coffee!$17.00
Meghan's Roast
As we reach mid August, we also reach the anniversary of the death of a dear friend and employee, Meghan Rifenberg. Meghan was a lover of art, wine, and coffee. So in honor of Meghan every year we roast a special microlot we think she would love, and donate $2 of each of those sales to Lory's place grief counseling. Our roaster is taking a small vacation while we wait for new parts to arrive but we are making presells of her roast available for purchase now. This years Microlot is Parcero. The word “parcero” is a Colombian term used to refer to a friend. Hence the name of this brand—a reference to Caturra, a friend to everyone in Colombia and the Colombian friend to coffee consumers around the world. So in Honor of Meghan, our friend, we are proud to offer this cup of beans from a friend. If you or a loved one find yourselves in need of help, Lorys Place is a great place to start. https://corewellhealth.org/foundation/southwest/lorys-place$20.00
Shipping
2-4 items = Small box 5-8 items = Medium box 9-12 items = Large box If the shipping winds up costing more, we'll email an invoice to you.$15.00
Meghan's Postcards$1.00
candy
BOULDER BLASTS POPPING CANDY - BLUE RASPBERRY$1.50
BOULDER BLASTS POPPING CANDY - STRAWBERRY$1.50
HARIBO SOUR SMURFS$3.00
HARIBO TWIN SNAKES$3.00
LIFESAVERS GUMMIES SHARE SIZE COLLISION$3.50
NERDS STRAWBERRY & GRAPE$2.00
NOW & LATER LARGE BAR ORIGINAL$2.00
PRIMED FREEZE DRIED SKITTLES ORIGINAL$8.00
THEATER BOX RED HOT$2.50
TOYS CYCLOPS MONSTER CANDY JAWBREAKER$3.00
TOYS EMOJIPOP CANDY$3.00
TOYS KID MANIA SUCKER PUNCH$3.00
Rock Candy strawberry
Rock candy is a simple yet delightful treat made from crystallized sugar, often flavored and dyed in various vibrant colors. It's a fun snack that kids and adults alike enjoy, often used as a sweet treat or a decorative element for parties and events.$3.00
Event
Noktoberfest
Noktoberfest Adult
Noktoberfest Adult Ticket Nov 1st 6pm - 10pm Tickets include buffet + show, drink tickets are to be bought seperately online or during the event. There are no physical tickets for you to collect, you will simply come to the event and we will check you in by name. Thank you for joining us this year!$45.00
Noktoberfest Drink Ticket
Skip the line! Buy your drink tickets in advance! 1 ticket - beer 2 tickets - wine 3 tickets - cocktails Soda is included with admittance$5.00
Noktoberfest Child
Noktoberfest Child (under 10 years old) Ticket Nov 1st 6pm - 10pm$30.00
Pantry
Dressings
Pickles
Chicago Red Hots 32oz
Ing: Red serrano peppers, vinegar, water, salt, garlic, oregano For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$15.00
Dill Pickles$13.00
Martini Pickles 16oz
Ing: Tomatoes, water, vinegar, salt, spices, garlic, hot peppers. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$20.00
Mexican Jardinere 16oz$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Olive Relish 16oz
Ing: Olives, celery, carrots, peppers, canola oil, vinegar, garlic, spices. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$17.00
Pickled Asparagus
Ing: Asparagus, water, vinegar, salt, garlic, spices. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$20.00
Relish Rings
Ing: Hungarian Peppers, vinegar, sugar. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$20.00
Spicy Dill Pickles$15.00
Sauces
Chipotle Barbeque Sauce 16oz
Ing: Tomatoes, vinegar, corn syrup, smoked jalapenos, molasses, salt, worcestershire sauce, spices. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$14.00
Chocolate Bourbon Sauce 8oz
Ing: Chocolate, cream, sugar, butter, bourbon, corn syrup, water, salt, vanilla. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Due Colore Tomatoes 32oz
Ing: Tomatoes, sugar, salt, lemon juice. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$15.00
Mary's Morning Remedy Tomato Juice 16 oz
Ing: Tomatoes, jalapenos, worchestershire sauce, pickle juice, lemon juice, spices, salt, pepper. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$12.00
Mary's Morning Remedy Tomato Juice 32 oz
Ing: Tomatoes, jalapenos, worchestershire sauce, pickle juice, lemon juice, spices, salt, pepper. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Salted Caramel Rum Sauce 8oz
Ing: Cream, sugar, butter, corn syrup, water, rum, salt, vanilla. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Spicy Peanut Sauce 8oz
Ing: Peanuts, soy sauce, cider vinegar, sugar, vegetable oil, sesame oil, molasses, white pepper, chili flakes, salt. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$13.00
Jellies/Jams/Spreads
Apricot Jam 14oz
Ing: Apricots, sugar, pectin, lemon juice. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$14.00
Apricot Jam 8oz
Ing: Apricots, sugar, pectin, lemon juice. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$12.00
Basil Lime Jelly 8oz
Ing: Basil reduction (water-basil), sugar, pectin, lime. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$12.00
Blackberry Jam 14oz
Ing: Blackberries, sugar, pectin. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$14.00
Blackberry Jam 8oz
Ing: Blackberries, sugar, pectin. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$12.00
Blueberry Jalapeno 14oz
Ing: Sugar, blueberries, jalapeño, cilantro, pectin, lime, spices. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$14.00
Blueberry Jalapeno 8oz
Ing: Sugar, blueberries, jalapeño, cilantro, pectin, lime, spices. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$12.00
Blueberry Jam 14oz
Ing: Sugar, blueberries, pectin, lemon, spices. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$14.00
Blueberry Jam 8oz
Ing: Sugar, blueberries, pectin, lemon, spices. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$12.00
Chipotle Peach 8oz
Ing: Red haven peaches, sugar, onions, smoked chilis, pectin, vinegar, salt. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Cranberry Sauce 14oz
Ing: Cranberries, oranges, brown sugar, cider vinegar, onions, cinnamon. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$11.00
Dark Cherry Ginger Jam 8oz
Ing: Dark sweet cherries, sugar, lemon juice, ginger, pectin. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$12.00
Dutch Apple Pie Jam 14oz
Ing: Sugar, apples, raisins, pectin, lemon juice, spices. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$14.00
Dutch Apple Pie Jam 8oz
Ing: Sugar, apples, raisins, pectin, lemon juice, spices. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$12.00
Habanero Apricot Jam 14oz
Ing: Apricots, sugar, habanero peppers, lemon juice, pectin. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$14.00
Jalapeno Jam 14oz
Ing: Sugar, jalapeños, vinegar, pectin. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$14.00
Michigan Grape Jelly 14oz
Ing: Sugar, grape juice, pectin. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$14.00
Michigan Grape Jelly 16oz
Ing: Sugar, grape juice, pectin. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$15.00
Michigan Grape Jelly 8oz
Ing: Sugar, grape juice, pectin. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Michigan Red Peach 16 oz.
Michigan Red Haven Peaches. We leave the skins to give a lovely rose colored jam.$16.00OUT OF STOCK
Michigan Red Peach 8oz
Ing: Red Haven Peaches, sugar, pectin, lemon juice. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Mixed Berry Jam 16oz.
Ing: Sugar, strawberries, blueberries, black berries, red raspberries, orange, pectin, spices. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Mixed Berry Jam 14oz
Ing: Sugar, strawberries, blueberries, black berries, red raspberries, orange, pectin, spices. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$14.00
Mixed Berry Jam 8oz
Ing: Sugar, strawberries, blueberries, black berries, red raspberries, orange, pectin, spices. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$12.00
Peach Jam 8oz
Ing: Sugar, peaches, oranges, lemons, fresh ginger, pectin, spices. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Peanut Butter-Crunchy 16oz
Ing: Dry roasted peanuts, (unblanched) with skins, salt. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$12.00
Peanut Butter-Smooth 16oz
Ing: Dry roasted (unblanched) peanuts with skins, salt. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$11.50
Pickled Asparagus Bites
Ing: Asparagus, vinegar, salt, garlic, spices. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$15.00
Raspberry Jam 14oz
Ing: Raspberries, sugar, pectin. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$14.00
Raspberry Jam 8oz
Ing: Raspberries, sugar, pectin. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$12.00
Seedless Blackberry Jam 14oz
Ing: Blackberries, sugar, pectin. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$15.00
Seedless Blackberry Jam 8oz
Ing: Blackberries, sugar, pectin. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$13.00
Seedless Raspberry Jam 8oz
Ing: Raspberries, sugar, pectin. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$13.00
Seedless Strawberry Jam 14oz
Ing: Strawberry puree, sugar, pectin, lemon juice. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$15.00
Seedless Strawberry Spread 8oz
Ing: Strawberries, sugar, pectin, lemon juice. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$13.00
Spicy Trio Tower-3oz
For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$25.00
Spiked Cider Jelly 8 oz
Ing: Hard Cider, sugar, pectin cinnamon, clove, allspice, orange zest. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$12.00
Strawberry Jam 14oz
Ing: Strawberries, sugar, pectin, lemon juice, lemon zest. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$14.00
Strawberry Jam 8oz
Ing: Strawberries, sugar, pectin, lemon juice, lemon zest. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$12.00