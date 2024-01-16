2x points for loyalty members
Froehlich's
Kitchen & Pantry
K&P Desserts
- OMG Chocolate Cake
Moist chocolate cake with chocolate ganache and chocolate mousse. If you love chocolate, you'll know why we named this the OMG Cake!$7.00
- Mango Coconut Orange Cake$7.00
- Lemon Meringue Cake$7.00
- Mini Pies$9.00
- Kiddo Brownie
Gluten Free brownie served with Ice Cream and chocolate sauce.$9.00
- Melty Skillet Cookie
The original Froehlich’s Chocolate Chip Cookie baked in a cast iron skillet and topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and drizzled with our Chocolate Bourbon Sauce$8.95
- Turtle Brownie$12.00
- Delish on a Stick
Rice Krispy Cereal with marshmallow dipped in pancake batter and deep fried then sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.$7.00
K&P Soups & Salads
- House Salad
Mixed greens, Heirloom baby tomatoes, carrots, croutons and choice of dressing.$7.00
- Grilled Chicken Peanut Noodle Salad
Grilled chicken, spaghetti noodles, toasted ramen, Napa cabbage, carrots, edamame and cilantro dressed with spicy peanut sauce$19.00
- Panzanella Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, bakery bread, cucumber, olives, provolone, salami, red onions dressed with red wine basil vinaigrette$16.00
- Elote Salad
Grilled fresh sweet corn, black beans, red onion, and avocado on a bed of chopped head lettuce and napa cabbage. Topped with a lime-mayo dressing, cotija cheese, tajin and cilantro$17.00
- Fruit and Nuts Salad
Mixed greens, fresh berries, goat cheese, dried apricots, toasted pistachios, spicy candied pecans and a raspberry vinaigrette$18.00
K&P Sandwiches
- Trifecta Pepper Burger w/ Fries
8 oz blend of ground chuck, sirloin, and brisket with Colleen’s famous Triple Pepper Relish, topped with ghost pepper cheese and fresh Jalapeño Poppers on a fresh-baked Potato Roll. Served with french fries$25.00
- The Froehlichs Burger
8 oz ground chuck with olive relish aioli, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & onion on a fresh bakery potato roll served with Froehlich's spicy potato crisps$20.00
- Veggie Burger
Black beans, sweet potato and quinoa burger with Froehlich's Own Salsa on a fresh bakery potato roll served with Froehlich's potato crisps$22.00
- Fried Shrimp Po' Boy
Fried shrimp, shredded lettuce and spicy remoulade served on a fresh Louisiana-style French roll served with Froehlich's potato crisps$18.00
- Pickled Chicken Sandwich
Pickle-brined and breaded breast, pickle slaw, dill pickle aioli on a fresh bakery potato roll served with Froehlich's potato crisps$18.00
K&P Sides & Appetizers
- French Fries$5.00
- Seasonal Fruit Cup
mixed fresh fruit$5.00
- Melty Cheesy Yummy Garlic
Toasted Bakery peasant bread with garlic, butter, and munster cheese$12.00
- Fresh Jalapeno Poppers
Fresh Jalapeño Poppers My love of spicy food inspired this dish. Our Deli favorite Homemade Grilled Jalapeno Cheese Spread, inside Fresh Jalapenos, breaded and fried crispy. Served with House-Made Ranch Featured Pantry Items: Grilled Jalapeño Cheese & House-Made Ranch$13.00
- Pimento Cheese Basket
House-made pimento cheese with fresh bakery bread and bagel chips.$8.00
- Creamy Artichoke Dip
A creamy mix of artichokes, kale, garlic & Parmesan cheese served bubbly and warm with fresh bakery bread & Froehlich's Bagel Chips.$10.00
- Flight Smash Burger (3)$15.00
- Single Smash Burger (1)$7.00
- Irish Egg Rolls
Reuben style with corned beef, sauerkraut, ooey gooey Swiss & cream cheese blend. Served with house-made thousand island-style dipping sauce$12.00
K&P Brunch
- Avocado Bagel
Our Giant Bagel toasted and topped with sliced avocado and tomato, seasoned with Herb De Three Oaks.$10.00
- Biscuits & Gravy
Fresh bakery biscuits with house-made sausage gravy$13.00
- Country Fried Steak
Hanger steak deep fried and smothered in house made gravy, served with hashbrowns and eggs.$20.00
- Giant Donut French Toast
Bakery fresh giant doughnut with Froehlich's jam & fresh berries$14.00
- Savory French Toast
Fresh-baked brioche stuffed with ham and cheese and topped with powdered sugar and Froehlich's house-made olive relish.$16.00
- Smoked Salmon & Bagel Platter
House-smoked salmon, Froehlich's original plain bagel, cream cheese, onion, capers and cucumber$19.00
- Classic Combo
Two eggs any style, hash browns, Neuske's bacon and fresh bakery toast$15.00
- Frittata
Seasonal Frittata A crustless quiche featuring seasonal vegetables and cheese. Drizzled with Ramp Pesto and served with hash browns. $14$17.00
- Deconstructed Cinnamon Roll
Our famous cinnamon schmear on Chef Drew's Croissant Cube, baked to caramelly perfection & drizzled with cream cheese icing. Served with seasonal fruit. Perfect for sharing!$12.00
K&P Dinner
- Shrimp/Napa Primavera$26.00
- Crispy Pan Spaghetti
Sauteed in butter and olive oil with garlic, fresh tomato, basil, pine nuts and Parmesan cheese$23.00
- Great Lakes White Fish$30.00
- Duroc Pork Chop
Dry-rubbed with Colleen's Righteous Rib Rub & Pan Seared, then topped with seasonal fruit salsa. Served with roasted potatoes & seasonal vegetables.$29.00
- New York Strip
12oz New York Strip Basted in herbs grilled to order, topped with basil, cracked black pepper, and compound butter. Served with roasted redskin potatoes & seasonal veggies.$37.00
- Cajun Fry Basket$22.00
- Crispy Potato Crusted Chicken$29.00
Pantry
Canned Goods
- Chicago Red Hots 32oz$15.00
- Martini Pickles 16oz$20.00
- Martini Pickles Gallon$85.00
- Olive Relish 16oz$17.00
- Pickled Asparagus$20.00
- Relish Rings$20.00
- Chipotle Barbeque Sauce 16oz$13.00
- Chocolate Bourbon Sauce 14oz$13.00
- Chocolate Bourbon Sauce 8oz$11.00
- Due Colore Tomatoes 32oz$15.00
- Mary's Morning Remedy Tomato Juice 16 oz$12.00
- Mary's Morning Remedy Tomato Juice 32 oz$20.00
- Salted Caramel Rum Sauce 14oz$13.00
- Salted Caramel Rum Sauce 8oz$11.00
- Spicy Peanut Sauce 8oz$12.00
- Taco Sauce$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Apple Mustard 14oz$12.00
- Apricot Jam 14oz$12.00
- Apricot Jam 8oz$10.00
- Basil Lime Jelly 14 oz$12.00
- Basil Lime Jelly 8oz$10.00
- Blackberry Jam 14oz$12.00
- Blackberry Jam 8oz$10.00
- Blueberry Jalapeno 14oz$12.00
- Blueberry Jalapeno 8oz$10.00
- Blueberry Jam 14oz$12.00
- Blueberry Jam 8oz$10.00
- Chipotle Peach 8oz$9.75
- Cranberry Sauce 14oz$10.95
- Dark Cherry Ginger Jam 14oz$12.00
- Dark Cherry Ginger Jam 8oz$10.00
- Dutch Apple Pie Jam 14oz$12.00
- Dutch Apple Pie Jam 8oz$10.00
- Habanero Apricot Jam 14oz$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Jalapeno Jam 14oz$12.00
- Michigan Grape Jelly 14oz$11.00
- Michigan Grape Jelly 16oz$15.00
- Michigan Grape Jelly 8oz$9.00
- Michigan Red Peach 14oz$12.00
- Michigan Red Peach 8oz$10.00
- Mixed Berry Jam 16oz.$15.00
- Mixed Berry Jam 14oz$12.00
- Mixed Berry Jam 8oz$10.00
- Peach Jam 14oz$12.00
- Peach Jam 8oz$10.00
- Peanut Butter-Crunchy 16oz$11.50
- Peanut Butter-Smooth 16oz$11.50
- Pickled Asparagus Bites$15.00
- Raspberry Jam 14oz$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Raspberry Jam 8oz$10.00
- Seedless Blackberry Jam 14oz$13.00
- Seedless Blackberry Jam 8oz$11.00
- Seedless Raspberry Jam 8oz$11.00
- Seedless Strawberry Jam 14oz$13.00
- Seedless Strawberry Spread 8oz$11.00
- Spicy Trio Tower-3oz$25.00
- Spiked Cider Jelly 14oz$12.00
- Spiked Cider Jelly 8 oz$10.00
- Strawberry Jam 14oz$12.00
- Strawberry Jam 8oz$10.00
- Strawberry Margherita Jam 14oz$13.00
- Strawberry Margherita Jam 8oz$11.00
- Strawberry Rhubarb 14oz$12.00
- Strawberry Rhubarb 16oz$15.00
- Strawberry Rhubarb 8oz$10.00
- Tart Cherry Jam 14oz$12.00
- Tart Cherry Jam 8oz$10.00
- Tea Time Blackberry 14oz$12.00
- Tea Time Blackberry 8oz$10.00
- Tomato Basil Sauce 16oz$18.00
- Herbs de Three Oaks$10.00
- Southwest Spice Blend$8.00
- Righteous Rib Rub-RRR$9.00
Catering Online Menu
MAINS
- BUILD YOUR OWN SANDWICH KIT
Choose your flavor and bread below. Sandwich options: Colleen's Classic Egg salad (pint serves 2) Chicken pesto salad (pint serves 2) Mediterranean Tuna salad: Skipjack Tuna, artichokes, tomatoes, celery, capers and balsamic. (pint serves 2)$2.00
- DELI SANDWICH PLATTER (SERVES 6 - 8)
Served with house-made potato crisps. (Need this item sooner? Platters can also be ordered and picked up the same day by clicking the food menus tab on our website). Includes: Muffalatta- German salami, ham, lettuce, tomato, provolone & house-made olive relish. Smokey Tom- smoked turkey breast, smoked mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, mayo & mustard. Spicy Salami- German salami, lettuce, tomato, provolone, pepperoncinis, house-made vinaigrette. VEGAN/VEGGIE OPTION UPON REQUEST: Marinated Veggie Sandwich - sourdough or multigrain with Froehlich's Hummus, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, kale, and house-made Vinaigrette. If you would like to replace some of the meat sandwiches for veggie ones, please specify how many you would like in the box below.$35.00
- DELI SANDWICH PLATTER (SERVES 10 - 12)
Served with house-made potato crisps. Includes: Muffalatta- German salami, ham, lettuce, tomato, provolone & house-made olive relish. Smokey Tom- smoked turkey breast, smoked mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, mayo & mustard. Spicy Salami- German salami, lettuce, tomato, provolone, pepperoncinis, house-made vinaigrette. VEGAN/VEGGIE OPTION UPON REQUEST: Marinated Veggie Sandwich - sourdough or multigrain with Froehlich's Hummus, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, kale, and house-made Vinaigrette. If you would like to replace some of the meat sandwiches for veggie ones, please specify how many you would like in the box below.$70.00
- CHICKEN STIR FRY
Sliced chicken breast marinated in Froehlich's Amazing Marinade (sesame, soy, ginger & garlic) with a medley of classic stir fry veggies. Add house salad with apple cider vinaigrette and garlic bread to make it a meal! Requires reheating. (Meal serves 2)$15.00
- MACARONI AND CHEESE
Oh-so rich and creamy. Requires reheating. 2 Lbs (Serves 4 as a side, 2 as a meal). Vegetarian$14.00
- CHIPOTLE MAC N CHEESE
Our classic, jacked up with the smoky heat of chipotle. Add house salad with apple cider vinaigrette and garlic bread to make it a meal! Requires reheating. (Meal serves 2) Vegetarian$14.00
- VERY GOUDA MAC N CHEESE
Perfect amount of Gouda makes this one extra yummy. The smokiness of the gouda is another layer of flavor in this classic. Macaroni, cheddar cheese, gouda cheese, milk, onions & spices. Serve as a side dish or add house salad with apple cider vinaigrette and garlic bread to make it a meal! Requires reheating. (Meal serves 2) Vegetarian$14.00
- SWEET POTATO & BLACK BEAN ENCHILADAS
A mix of sweet potato, corn, black beans, peppers, onions and cheese rolled in a corn tortilla topped with our house-made enchilada sauce baked to perfection. Add house salad with apple cider vinaigrette to make it a meal! Requires reheating. (Meal serves 2) Vegetarian$11.00
- SHREDDED PORK ENCHILADAS
A mix of shredded pork, corn, black beans, peppers, onions and chihuahua cheese rolled in a flour tortilla topped with our house-made enchilada sauce baked to perfection. Add house salad with apple cider vinaigrette to make it a meal! Requires reheating. (Meal serves 2)$11.00
- STUFFED PEPPERS
Ground chuck, leeks, rice tomato sauce, provolone and mozzarella cheese. Add house salad with apple cider vinaigrette and garlic bread to make it a meal! Requires reheating. (Meal serves 2)$15.00
- SAUSAGE PASTA IL FORNO
Penne pasta, pork sausage, tomato, onion, roasted artichokes, sun dried tomatoes, wine, capers provolone cheese and garlic. Add house salad with apple cider vinaigrette and garlic bread to make it a meal! Requires reheating. (Meal serves 2)$15.00
- VEGGIE PASTA IL FORNO
Penne pasta, tomato, onion, roasted artichokes, sun dried tomatoes, wine, capers provolone cheese and garlic. Add house salad with apple cider vinaigrette and garlic bread to make it a meal! Requires reheating. (Meal serves 2) Vegetarian$13.00
- SPAGHETTI PIE
Everything you love about lasagna in a crispy spaghetti crust. Meaty sauce and cheesy goodness. Add house salad with apple cider vinaigrette and garlic bread to make it a meal! Requires reheating. (Meal serves 4)$18.00
- CHICKEN POT PIE
Chicken, celery, carrots, squash, green beans and onions enveloped in Froehlich’s own flaky pie crust. Add house salad with apple cider vinaigrette and garlic bread to make it a meal! Requires reheating. (Meal serves 2)$12.00
- SHRIMP ÉTOUFFÉE
A classic new Orleans dish with tomato, Cajun mirepoix and shrimp over rice. Add house salad with apple cider vinaigrette and garlic bread to make it a meal! Requires reheating. (Meal serves 2)$20.00
- LEMON PEPPER SHRIMP WITH VEGETABLES & RICE
A tasty combo of Sautéed shrimp, edamame, heirloom tomatoes, seasonal veggies, lemon, cracked pepper,. Add house salad with apple cider vinaigrette and garlic bread to make it a meal! Requires reheating. (Meal serves 2)$15.00
CELEBRATORY CAKES
- OMG! CHOCOLATE CAKE
Moist chocolate cake with chocolate ganache, chocolate mousse and a dark chocolate mirror glaze$40.00
- CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY CAKE
Moist chocolate cake with raspberry ganache, chocolate mousse and a raspberry red mirror glaze$40.00
- STRAWBERRY MOUSSE CAKE
Moist vanilla cake with strawberry mousse and strawberry red mirror glaze$40.00
- STRAWBERRIES & CREAM CAKE
Moist vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream or whipped cream and fresh strawberries$45.00
- MIXED BERRIES & CREAM CAKE
Moist vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream or whipped cream and fresh assorted berries$40.00
- VANILLA OR CHOCOLATE BUTTERCREAM CAKE
Vanilla cake with vanilla or chocolate buttercream or chocolate cake with vanilla or chocolate buttercream$35.00
FRESH PIES
BREAKFAST
- BAKERY BRUNCH (SERVES 6 - 8)
One full quiche (Ham & Cheddar OR Broccoli & Cheddar), 6 mini pastries, 6 mini bagels with cream cheese and 2 Lbs of seasonal fruit salad. Quiche requires reheating.$48.00
- WHOLE QUICHE
Made fresh from scratch in our bakery. Ham & Cheddar or Broccoli & Cheddar available. Requires reheating. (Serves 4- 6)$23.00
- FROEHLICH'S FAMOUS BAGELS (6)
Dare we say they rival New York bagels? Oh, we absolutely do!$12.00
- MINI PASTRY FLIGHT (12)
Includes assorted sweet mini pastries$18.00
- FRESH SEASONAL FRUIT CUP
Mixed fresh fruit (serves 1 -2)$6.00
- RUSTIC PEASANT LOAF$6.00
- STRAWBERRY RHUBARB JAM (8OZ)
This sweet and tart spread is our most popular jam!$8.25
- APRICOT JAM (8 OZ)
Sweet and rich with fresh apricot flavor.$8.25
- TART CHERRY JAM (8 OZ)
Made with Michigan Montmorency cherries.$8.95
- FRESH HOUSE-ROASTED COFFEE (12OZ)
This full bodied, robust, medium roast is roasted right here, in house, every week! Requires brewing. Available in whole bean or ground.$15.00
- ORANGE JUICE
Simply Orange (52 oz)$8.00
- BLOODY MARY KIT
375 ML bottle of Tito's vodka with a 32 oz jar of Froehlich's House-made Bloody Mary Mix. (Makes 6)$30.00
- MIMOSA KIT
750 ml La Marca prosecco with one bottle of orange juice. (Makes 6)$25.00
- BELLINI KIT
Includes 750 ml bottle of la Marca Prosecco and peach nectar$25.00
SOUPS/SALADS Quarts
- SPLIT PEA SOUP (QUART)
Hearty, thick and delicious. One of our all-time best sellers! Vegan · Vegetarian$10.50
- HARVEST SOUP (QUART)
Tomatoes, butternut squash, cabbage, onions and garlic with juuuust a dash of Tabasco Vegan · Vegetarian$10.50
- TOMATO & WHITE BEAN SOUP (QUART)
Tomatoes, white beans, onions, garlic and spinach. Soup requires reheating. Vegan · Vegetarian$10.50
- BEEFY CHILI (QUART)
Made with ground chuck, kidney beans, jalapenos, bell pepper, onions and garlic, this is a stick-to-your-ribs, cold-weather must. Chili requires reheating.$12.50
- HOUSE SALAD
Mixed greens, carrots and baby Heirloom tomatoes with apple cider vinaigrette. Vegetarian$5.00
- ALL MIXED UP SALAD (SERVES 2)
A complete meal in a salad! Perfect for veggie lovers and vegetarians alike. Mixed greens, chick peas, cucumbers, celery, artichokes, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, feta cheese, croutons, oil and red wine basil vinaigrette. (serves 2) Vegetarian$15.00
APPS & SIDES
- PARTY SNACKIN' KIT
The perfect nosh for any occasion! Serves 12 -15. Items are also available ala carte for in-store purchase in our deli. The kit includes: 18 Deviled Egg halves Olive Relish Spread Our famous Olive Relish whipped with cream cheese. (7.5 oz) Triple Pepper Relish Spread Our most popular spread. Cream cheese whipped with our sweet and tangy Triple Pepper Relish. (7.5 oz) Everything Crackers Froehlich's Bagel Chips$45.00
- FLATBREAD CHARCUTERIE KIT* (SERVES 12 - 15)
Look like a culinary superhero at your next party! The kit features our fresh-baked Rosemary Flatbread, sopresatta, calabrese and pepper salamis, eggplant tapanade, French cocktail olives, country mixed olives, Herbs de Three Oaks-seasoned Wisconsin cheese curds, pimento cheese, cranberries, apricots, camembert and manchego cheeses. *Kit includes all ingredients but requires assembly* *Some ingredients may be substituted with similar items based on availability.$75.00
- DEVILED EGGS (6)
The classic crowd pleaser (1/2 dozen)$11.50
- GRANDMA'S POTATO SALAD
Classic potato salad just like grandmas (1 Lb) Vegetarian$7.95
- GRILLED JALAPEÑO SPREAD
Made with cream cheese, cheddar cheese, grilled jalapenos and roasted garlic (7 oz) Vegetarian$8.25
- OLIVE RELISH SPREAD
Our famous Olive Relish whipped with cream cheese. (7.5 oz) Vegetarian$7.00
- PIMENTO CHEESE SPREAD
Cheddar cheese, mayo, roasted red peppers, Dijon mustard and Tabasco. (7 oz) Vegetarian$8.50
- TRIPLE PEPPER RELISH SPREAD
Our most popular spread. Cream cheese whipped with our sweet and tangy Triple Pepper Relish. (7.5 oz)$7.00
- FROEHLICH'S SNACKIN' KIT
Includes house-made Trail Mix, Froehlich's Bagel Chips and your choice of Colleen's Olive Relish Spread (our famous Olive Relish whipped with cream cheese), Pimento Cheese spread or Triple Pepper Relish spread (triple pepper relish whipped with cream cheese).$19.00