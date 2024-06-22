Froehlich's
Kitchen & Pantry
K&P Desserts
- OMG Chocolate Cake
Moist chocolate cake with chocolate ganache and chocolate mousse. If you love chocolate, you'll know why we named this the OMG Cake!$7.00
- Mango Coconut Orange Cake
Coconut cake with mango gelee, orange mousse and topped with toasted coconut$7.00
- Lemon Meringue Cake
Toasted meringue, lemon cream, & lemon almond cake all on a brown sugar crust$7.00
- Mini Pies
Ask your server for today's seasonal selection$9.00
- Kiddo Brownie
Gluten Free brownie served with Ice Cream and chocolate sauce.$9.00
- Melty Skillet Cookie
The original Froehlich’s Chocolate Chip Cookie baked in a cast iron skillet and topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and drizzled with our Chocolate Bourbon Sauce$8.95
- Turtle Brownie
Chef Drew's Brownie topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Caramel Rum Sauce, Chocolate Bourbon Sauce and Colleen's Spicy Pecans (GF)$12.00
- Delish on a Stick
Rice Krispy Cereal with marshmallow dipped in pancake batter and deep fried then sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.$7.00
K&P Soups & Salads
- House Salad
Mixed greens, Heirloom baby tomatoes, carrots, croutons and choice of dressing.$7.00
- Grilled Chicken Peanut Noodle Salad
Grilled chicken, spaghetti noodles, toasted ramen, Napa cabbage, carrots, edamame and cilantro dressed with spicy peanut sauce$19.00
- Panzanella Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, bakery bread, cucumber, olives, provolone, salami, red onions dressed with red wine basil vinaigrette$16.00
- Elote Salad
Grilled fresh sweet corn, black beans, red onion, and avocado on a bed of chopped head lettuce and napa cabbage. Topped with a lime-mayo dressing, cotija cheese, tajin and cilantro$17.00
- Fruit and Nuts Salad
Mixed greens, fresh berries, goat cheese, dried apricots, toasted pistachios, spicy candied pecans and a raspberry vinaigrette$18.00
K&P Sandwiches
- Trifecta Pepper Burger w/ Fries
8 oz blend of ground chuck, sirloin, and brisket with Colleen’s famous Triple Pepper Relish, topped with ghost pepper cheese and fresh Jalapeño Poppers on a fresh-baked Potato Roll. Served with french fries$25.00
- The Froehlichs Burger
8 oz ground chuck with olive relish aioli, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese & onion on a fresh bakery potato roll served with Froehlich's spicy potato crisps$20.00
- Veggie Burger
Black beans, sweet potato and quinoa burger with Froehlich's Own Salsa on a fresh bakery potato roll served with Froehlich's potato crisps$22.00
- Fried Shrimp Po' Boy
Fried shrimp, shredded lettuce and spicy remoulade served on a fresh Louisiana-style French roll served with Froehlich's potato crisps$18.00
- Pickled Chicken Sandwich
Pickle-brined and breaded breast, pickle slaw, dill pickle aioli on a fresh bakery potato roll served with Froehlich's potato crisps$18.00
K&P Sides & Appetizers
- French Fries$5.00
- Seasonal Fruit Cup
mixed fresh fruit$5.00
- Melty Cheesy Yummy Garlic
Toasted Bakery peasant bread with garlic, butter, and munster cheese$12.00
- Fresh Jalapeno Poppers
Fresh Jalapeño Poppers My love of spicy food inspired this dish. Our Deli favorite Homemade Grilled Jalapeno Cheese Spread, inside Fresh Jalapenos, breaded and fried crispy. Served with House-Made Ranch Featured Pantry Items: Grilled Jalapeño Cheese & House-Made Ranch$13.00
- Pimento Cheese Basket
House-made pimento cheese with fresh bakery bread and bagel chips.$8.00
- Creamy Artichoke Dip
A creamy mix of artichokes, kale, garlic & Parmesan cheese served bubbly and warm with fresh bakery bread & Froehlich's Bagel Chips.$10.00
- Flight Smash Burger (3)
Ground chuck, bacon, blend with olive aioli. One cheese less, one pepper jack, and one cheddar$16.00
- Single Smash Burger (1)
Ground chuck, bacon, blend with olive aioli. One cheese less, one pepper jack, and one cheddar$7.00
- Irish Egg Rolls
Reuben style with corned beef, sauerkraut, ooey gooey Swiss & cream cheese blend. Served with house-made thousand island-style dipping sauce$12.00
Pantry
Canned Goods
- Chicago Red Hots 32oz
Ing: Red serrano peppers, vinegar, water, salt, garlic, oregano For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$15.00
- Martini Pickles 16oz
Ing: Tomatoes, water, vinegar, salt, spices, garlic, hot peppers. For shipping, in the special instructions please note your address and we will contact you for the shipping fee.$20.00
- Olive Relish 16oz
Ing: Olives, celery, carrots, peppers, canola oil, vinegar, garlic, spices. Please put down your address and phone number in the special instructions so we know where to ship it.$17.00
- Pickled Asparagus
Ing: Asparagus, water, vinegar, salt, garlic, spices. Please put down your address and phone number in the special instructions so we know where to ship it.$20.00
- Relish Rings
Ing: Hungarian Peppers, vinegar, sugar. Please put down your address and phone number in the special instructions so we know where to ship it.$20.00
- Chipotle Barbeque Sauce 16oz
Ing: Tomatoes, vinegar, corn syrup, smoked jalapenos, molasses, salt, worcestershire sauce, spices. Please put down your address and phone number in the special instructions so we know where to ship it.$13.00
- Chocolate Bourbon Sauce 14oz
Ing: Chocolate, cream, sugar, butter, bourbon, corn syrup, water, salt, vanilla. Please put down your address and phone number in the special instructions so we know where to ship it.$13.00
- Chocolate Bourbon Sauce 8oz
Ing: Chocolate, cream, sugar, butter, bourbon, corn syrup, water, salt, vanilla. Please put down your address and phone number in the special instructions so we know where to ship it.$11.00
- Due Colore Tomatoes 32oz
Ing: Tomatoes, sugar, salt, lemon juice. Please put down your address and phone number in the special instructions so we know where to ship it.$15.00
- Mary's Morning Remedy Tomato Juice 16 oz
Ing: Tomatoes, jalapenos, worchestershire sauce, pickle juice, lemon juice, spices, salt, pepper. Please put down your address and phone number in the special instructions so we know where to ship it.$12.00
- Mary's Morning Remedy Tomato Juice 32 oz
Ing: Tomatoes, jalapenos, worchestershire sauce, pickle juice, lemon juice, spices, salt, pepper. Please put down your address and phone number in the special instructions so we know where to ship it.$20.00
- Salted Caramel Rum Sauce 14oz
Ing: Cream, sugar, butter, corn syrup, water, rum, salt, vanilla. Please put down your address and phone number in the special instructions so we know where to ship it.$13.00
- Salted Caramel Rum Sauce 8oz
Ing: Cream, sugar, butter, corn syrup, water, rum, salt, vanilla. Please put down your address and phone number in the special instructions so we know where to ship it.$11.00
- Spicy Peanut Sauce 8oz
Ing: Peanuts, soy sauce, cider vinegar, sugar, vegetable oil, sesame oil, molasses, white pepper, chili flakes, salt. Please put down your address and phone number in the special instructions so we know where to ship it.$12.00
- Apple Mustard 14oz
Ing: Apples, sugar, vinegar, mustard seed, salt, horseradish, spices. Please put down your address and phone number in the special instructions so we know where to ship it.$12.00
- Apricot Jam 14oz
Ing: Apricots, sugar, pectin, lemon juice. Please put down your address and phone number in the special instructions so we know where to ship it.$12.00
- Apricot Jam 8oz
Ing: Apricots, sugar, pectin, lemon juice. Please put down your address and phone number in the special instructions so we know where to ship it.$10.00
- Basil Lime Jelly 14 oz
Ing: Basil reduction (water-basil), sugar, pectin, lime. Please put down your address and phone number in the special instructions so we know where to ship it.$12.00
- Basil Lime Jelly 8oz
Ing: Basil reduction (water-basil), sugar, pectin, lime. Please put down your address and phone number in the special instructions so we know where to ship it.$10.00
- Blackberry Jam 14oz
Ing: Blackberries, sugar, pectin. Please put down your address and phone number in the special instructions so we know where to ship it.$12.00
- Blackberry Jam 8oz
Ing: Blackberries, sugar, pectin. Please put down your address and phone number in the special instructions so we know where to ship it.$10.00
- Blueberry Jalapeno 14oz
Ing: Sugar, blueberries, jalapeño, cilantro, pectin, lime, spices. Please put down your address and phone number in the special instructions so we know where to ship it.$12.00
- Blueberry Jalapeno 8oz
Ing: Sugar, blueberries, jalapeño, cilantro, pectin, lime, spices. Please put down your address and phone number in the special instructions so we know where to ship it.$10.00
- Blueberry Jam 14oz
Ing: Sugar, blueberries, pectin, lemon, spices. Please put down your address and phone number in the special instructions so we know where to ship it.$12.00
- Blueberry Jam 8oz
Ing: Sugar, blueberries, pectin, lemon, spices. Please put down your address and phone number in the special instructions so we know where to ship it.$10.00