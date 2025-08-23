As we reach mid August, we also reach the anniversary of the death of a dear friend and employee, Meghan Rifenberg. Meghan was a lover of art, wine, and coffee. So in honor of Meghan every year we roast a special microlot we think she would love, and donate $2 of each of those sales to Lory's place grief counseling. Our roaster is taking a small vacation while we wait for new parts to arrive but we are making presells of her roast available for purchase now. This years Microlot is Parcero. The word “parcero” is a Colombian term used to refer to a friend. Hence the name of this brand—a reference to Caturra, a friend to everyone in Colombia and the Colombian friend to coffee consumers around the world. So in Honor of Meghan, our friend, we are proud to offer this cup of beans from a friend. If you or a loved one find yourselves in need of help, Lorys Place is a great place to start. https://corewellhealth.org/foundation/southwest/lorys-place