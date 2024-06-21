NOKTOBERFEST 2024

November 02, 2024 06:00 PM until November 02, 2024 10:00 PM





(näkˈtōbərˌfest: Oktoberfest in November)





Saturday, November 2nd





6 pm - 10 pm





Join us to celebrate our German heritage at our 4th annual Noktoberfest!





Featuring the 35 piece German band, Ein Prosit, complete with a full Alpen horn section! (think Ricola commercials)





Fun for the whole family featuring an authentic German buffet (see menu below), music and dancing. A full cash bar will also be available featuring beer, wine, spirits and specialty German cocktails!





10 years and older $40 per person





9 years and younger $30 per person





CHOOSE Adult or Child tickets by clicking TICKET TYPE.





Entrance is in rear of building. Simply give your name at the door when you arrive, no print out necessary!





BUFFET MENU





Bratwurst





Sauerkraut





Pork Schnitzel





Kugel





German Pretzels





Beer Cheese





German Potato Salad





Apple Strudel





Black Forest Cake





German Chocolate Cake





Honey Almond Cake (aka Bee Sting Cake)