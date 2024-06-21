Froehlich's Kindlemart

November 16, 2024 10:00 AM until December 21, 2024 08:00 PM





Set up, Sell, Restock,





with no break down in between!





Pop-up booths available, starting at just $95/day









Join us every Saturday beginning November 16th - December 21st at 19 North by FROEHLICH’S for our first annual Kindlemart!









Beginning in the 16th century Christkindlmarkt was a pre-christmas celebration in Nuremberg Germany, it is now also a century old tradition in Chicago. Christkindlmarket has been enjoyed by many families and artisans alike!









FROEHLICH’S is excited to bring such a rich tradition to our village in Three Oaks to begin anew. Join us in creating new memories that will last for generations









Vendors interested in having a booth at our market should reach out to our marketing department at Marketing@shopfroehlichs.com for more details.