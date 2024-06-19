Bakery
A BAKERY & MORE
There’s no better way to start your morning than with the scent of freshly baked bread and our house-roasted signature blend coffee. The loyal customers of Froehlich’s wouldn't have it any other way. Some come for homemade bagels, the specialty cakes, Chef Drew’s delectable desserts, or all of the above. Try the OMG! Chocolate Cake or the Better than Chocolate Chip Cookies. Whatever your taste buds prefer, Froehlich’s will surely satisfy!
(269)-756-6002
SPECIALTY CAKES
Celebrate your milestone moments with a cake that's as grand as your achievements. We enjoy creating special occasion and wedding cakes and love to work outside the box to make your event special. We specialize in making people say "Wow!"
Contact Chef Drew via email: drew@shopfroehlichs.com or call: 269-756-6002.
MEMORABLE DESSERTS
As Chef Drew says; "Why settle for just cupcakes?" His background was working in resort hotels and he strives to bring a 5-star experience to each event. We recognize that every event is special and you deserve memorable desserts. Our petite dessert buffets make it so there's something to satisfy everyone. You can choose something chocolate, something with fresh fruit and our creme brulee and house made French macarons are both gluten free!
We look forward to creating sweet memories for you & your guests!
Please contact us with any questions or when you are ready to create the menu that's right for you.
