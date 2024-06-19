





MEMORABLE DESSERTS

As Chef Drew says; "Why settle for just cupcakes?" His background was working in resort hotels and he strives to bring a 5-star experience to each event. We recognize that every event is special and you deserve memorable desserts. Our petite dessert buffets make it so there's something to satisfy everyone. You can choose something chocolate, something with fresh fruit and our creme brulee and house made French macarons are both gluten free!





We look forward to creating sweet memories for you & your guests!





Please contact us with any questions or when you are ready to create the menu that's right for you.





Contact Chef Drew via email: drew@shopfroehlichs.com or call: 269-756-6002.